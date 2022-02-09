A Thursday Teaser: Yami Gautam Dhar keeps you guessing in first look of her upcoming suspense drama

Yami Gautam Dhar is gearing up for her next film release and took to social media to share the first glimpse. On Wednesday, Yami shared a teaser from her upcoming suspense drama. Titled A Thursday, the teaser will intrigue you as it includes a glimpse of Yami. The 30 second-teaser starts off by showing a kindergarten and kids toys with an audio of 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' in the background.

We then get a fleeting glimpse of Yami Gautam Dhar inside the kindergarten with a grim look. In the teaser, after Yami's brief glimpse we can still hear faint audio of the children until it ends with a bullet shot sound. Disney+ Hotstar is set to star this upcoming nail-biting hostage drama, A Thursday. Starring Yami, the suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata.

Packed with unexpected twists and turns, A Thursday will take the viewers on a startling ride. The suspense from its teaser is palpable. The combination of Yami's tense look and the joyful backdrop of a kindergarten make for the perfect setting for a thriller.

Check out A Thursday Teaser below:

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that A Thursday will be releasing on 17 February. "The film will release on February 17, which also happens to be a thursday. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar and they will begin their publicity campaign from next week,” a source close to the development had informed.

A Thursday trailer will be out tomorrow on 10 February.

