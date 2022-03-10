Thursday Thoughts: Ranveer Singh tells fans 'good karma will bode you well' as he shares heartfelt message.

Ranveer Singh loves staying in touch with his fans and often does so whenever he gets the chance. Recently, the actor interacted with millions of his fans and followers on social media and shared a few life updates. Ranveer also had a heartfelt message for his fans as he spoke about experiencing the highs and lows of life.

In the video, that has been doing rounds on social media, Ranveer said, "Those people around me whom I know, whom I love. Lot of people going through a lot of shit. That's what you got to do. You got to roll with the punches. It's the ebb and flow. It's like the waves crashing. Kabhi up, toh kabhi down."

Dishing out words of advice, Ranveer added, "Just stay bright, keep your chin up, keep smiling, count your blessings, be positive, think positive, speak positive, give out good energy. Be nice and kind to people. All of that.. whatever you give, you will get. If you give goodness, then all of that will multiply and circle back to you. Good karma will bode you well."

The actor concluded by saying, "So be good, do good, stay healthy and happy. Sending you all my love and kisses." Thanks to his fans, we got a glimpse of the video.

During the same live session, Ranveer also shared an update on Deepika Padukone's Spain schedule for Pathaan. Revealing several details, Ranveer said that Deepika will be sporting a super glamorous avatar.

