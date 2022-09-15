Thursday Throwback: When Anushka Sharma decided to 'step away' from her OWN production house

Anushka Sharma, on the 19th of March, stunned her followers and admirers when she announced that she has decided to step away from the production house she founded, Clean Slate Filmz. In a note uploaded by Anushka on her social media, she wrote, “When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve.”

Anushka Sharma is a very successful Indian actress with a career spanning almost a decade and a half. She has worked in iconic Indian films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sultan, PK, Sanju, NH10, Phillauri among others. She also ventured into production with her production house Clean Slate Filmz and produced content like BulBul and Paatal Lok which were critically acclaimed. While the actress is making her grand comeback into Bollywood with cricketer Jhulan Goswami's cricketing biopic, she made a few sacrifices in the course of her journey.

She added, “While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place. I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can’t wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all!”

Anushka Sharma's decision of stepping away from her production house so that she can focus on her acting career and also look after her daughter, was lauded by many as they could understand how immersive one has to be, when producing a piece of content. She had taken a break from acting in 2018 and was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial titled Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She makes her comeback into movies with a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda ‘Xpress which will premiere on a digital platform, soon. It is to be seen which film the NH10 actress works on, next after Chakda ‘Xpress.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of her 'healthy treats in the park'; Check out her menu