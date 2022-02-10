A Thursday Trailer Twitter Review: Yami Gautam, Karanvir Sharma's act loved by fans, dubbed as 'brilliant'

Finally, the trailer of A Thursday starring Yami Gautam has been released. The highly intense thriller drama has left the audience in awe of the performance of the actress. The makers have introduced her as a kidnapper who is ready to kill anyone. The film also stars Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma. It will be witnessing digital release on February 17. The suspense drama has been produced by RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films. As soon as the trailer was released, it started trending on social media.

The trailer introduces Gautam’s character as Naina, who is a school teacher and has taken 16 students of her kindergarten school hostage. She then makes a threatening call to the police force (enter Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni), about wanting to speak to the Prime Minister (Dimple Kapadia). If the police and the PM fail to meet her demands, she will shoot students in ‘alphabetical order.’ Karanvir Sharma is essaying the role of advocate and will be seen in the pivotal role.

Directed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film has all the ingredients of suspense drama. One of the fans wrote, “Totally Unexpected character you are playing @yamigautam, Loved the trailer of #AThursday. Eagerly waiting for the movie.”

Take a look at all the tweets here:

Recently, the makers had released the teaser of the film and created excitement among the fans. This is Yami Gautam’s second movie after marrying with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar last year. They had tied the knot in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

Also Read: A Thursday Trailer: Yami Gautam is a fanatic hostage taker in thriller; Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia shine