A Thursday Trailer: Yami Gautam is a fanatic hostage taker in thriller; Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia shine.

Yami Gautam Dhar is all ready to keep you guessing with her next act. Starring in Behzad Khambata's A Thursday, the makers dropped the film's trailer on Thursday. Earlier, the 30 second-teaser had shown Yami strolling in a kindergarten with an audio of 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' in the background. The suspense thriller will see the actress experiment with this genre for the first time.

Sharing the trailer, Yami Gautam wrote, "What can one play school teacher do in one day? Well, I'm about to shake the entire nation. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #AThursdayOnHotstar."

Check out the trailer below:

Disney+ Hotstar is set to star this upcoming hostage drama. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni and Maya Sarao among other. The suspense drama has been produced by RSVP movies and directed by Behzad Khambata.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier that A Thursday will be releasing on 17 February. "The film will release on February 17, which also happens to be a thursday. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar and they will begin their publicity campaign from next week,” a source close to the development had informed.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday gets a release date; Deets Inside