A Thursday Twitter Review: Netizens praise Yami Gautam and Karanvir Sharma; Say ‘Uff, What a movie’

Yami Gautam starrer much-awaited thriller movie A Thursday was finally released on the OTT platform. The movie is directed by Behzad Khambata and chronicles the story of Naina Jaiswal who is a school teacher. The role of Naina is essayed by Yami Gautam who kidnaps 16 school children. Now, the well-made thrilling story revolves around it and opens layers after layers. A Thursday stars Yami Gautam, Karanvir Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. With her portrayal of Naina Jaiswal, Yami Gautam is in a never-seen-before avatar.

As soon as A Thursday streamed on the OTT platform, netizens binge-watched the movie and got ready with their verdicts on Twitter. They gave thumbs-up to the series and poured in good reviews regarding the cast, storyline, etc. They also appreciated Yami Gautam and Karanvir Sharma for their portrayal of Naina and Rohit. One user wrote, “UUUFFFFFF whattt a movieee!!! Just speechless!! Hit me hard!! Can't stop crying!!! Gripping story & superb execution!! Yami you were absolutely mind-blowing!! And KV, am so proud you were part of this!! My heart goes out to Naina & Rohit!!” Another fan wrote, “Finding Hard To Sleep. A Thursday Is Hanging Over. The Best Performance.”

See some of tweets here:

Yesterday, a star-studded screening was organised for the movie. Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia, Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, Dhairya Karwa were among others who attended the screening. To note, the cast and makers of the movie left no stones unturned to promote A Thursday.

