TIFF 2023: Karan Johar's Kill marks as his second feature since Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Karan Johar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the film industry. He proves he is one of a kind by his directing skills. Recently, his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh received a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as critics. Amidst this, KJo's film Kill is all set to make its world premiere at the prestigious 48th Toronto International Film Festival 2023. The festival is scheduled to take place from September 7 to 17. Kill becomes his second film to get featured on TIFF after Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Celebrated producer and director Karan Johar has added many feathers to the top of his achievements in the 25 years of his career. Making his debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2006 with his iconic multistarrer film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, he achieved worldwide success.

Now his latest film 'Kill' became the second film to get featured on TIFF 2023. This represents a brand new chapter in his cinematic journey which proves he can master any genre with ease.

Dharma Productions shared the news on Instagram on August 3. The post read, "The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'KILL' - an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premiere at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon."

Karan Johar also shared the TIFF premiere details of 'Kill'.

'Kill' is a high-octane action film starring Lakshya or Laksh Lalwani. The film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and will be premiered at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023.

Meanwhile, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is a 2006 film. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity G Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, and others.

