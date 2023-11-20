Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi REVEALS difficult phase of his career: ‘You just have to keep moving forward’

The highly anticipated film of the year, Tiger 3 is already making waves at the box office. The much-buzzed film from the YRF Spy Universe stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. While Emraan’s portrayal of an antagonist, Aatish Rehman, in the film has yet again brought back his A game, the actor in a recent interview opened up about the difficult phase of his career after facing box office failures in the past few years.

Emraan Hashmi reflects on his box office failures and lull career phase

Emraan Hashmi is making it to the headlines for his recent release, Tiger 3. The actor got candid recently during a conversation with The Times of India where he talked about the tough phase of his career following several box office failures in the past few years.

In the interview, the actor divulged that he had thought about quitting acting. He asserted that once a film is done and one has given his best, the audience’s reaction is not certain. He further stated that there is no actor in the history of cinema who hasn’t faced failures.

Furthermore, he was quoted as saying, “One needs to understand that things are not going to be good sometimes, and at times, they will be and you will bounce back. And sometimes, the period of lull could be an extended period of lull. Sometimes you have thought of wanting to quit.”

The Jannat actor further opined that with social media it’s even more difficult as both the success and failures are ‘high-profile’. “You just need to have your head planted on your shoulder and keep moving forward,” he stated.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Speaking of Emraan Hashmi’s workfront, the actor started the remarkable year 2023 with Selfiee co-starring Akshay Kumar. The Raj Mehta directorial also had Nusshrrat Bharucha, Diana Penty, Mrunal Thakur, and Kusha Kapila amongst others. After that, he was most recently seen in Maneesh Sharma’s directorial, Tiger 3.

In addition to this, he is currently busy filming for his debut in the Telugu industry with the movie, OG. Touted to be an action thriller, the film will be directed by Sujeeth which also stars Pawan Kalyan, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles, amongst others. The film is set to release in 2024.