Tiger 3 actor Emraan Hashmi REVEALS he was star-struck by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once; says ‘I was huge fan’

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry. He is currently basking in the success of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 where he played an antagonist's role. The actor who makes fewer appearances in interviews, recently revealed that he was once star-struck by Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He also shared that he waited outside her trailer to get a glimpse of her.

Emraan Hashmi reveals he was a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Speaking on Connect FM Cannada, Emraan Hashmi revealed that he waited outside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's vanity van to get a glimpse of the actress.

He said, “I have been starstruck by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Actually, I had never done this before. I waited outside her van when I was an assistant director with my cousin Mohit Suri. He was also an assistant at that time."

The Tiger 3 star added that he waited for at least for one-and-a-half-hours and called it "ridiculous." "We were assisting for Raaz but before that I had seen her film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and I was a huge fan. I wanted to get a glimpse of her," said he.

In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, the host, Karan Johar once asked Emraan to name an actor or actress that comes to his mind when he hears the word plastic. In response, the actor mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s name which caused chaos in social media. Later, Emraan apologized for his statement during a 2014 interview with Hindustan Times.

He said, “I didn’t mean it. I’m a big fan of Aishwarya. It’s the format of the show. I cannot say things and not win the hamper." Hashmi further added that he has always been a great admirer of the actress's work and he knew that people would make a "big deal out of nonsense."

Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3

Speaking about his role in Tiger 3, Emraan recently revealed in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel that he initially leaned towards rejecting the offer to be part of Tiger 3 but all reservations evaporated upon delving into the script.

The actor added that the script, particularly the portrayal of the character Aatish, intrigued him, making him appreciate the distinctive and compelling nature of the role.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is successfully running in theaters. The film was released on November 12, 2023.

