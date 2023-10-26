Tiger 3: Advance bookings for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer to begin on November 5

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The trailer, the first song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, and posters of the film already set the bar high for the film. Now, the details of advance bookings for the film increased the anticipation among fans across the country.

Advance bookings for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer to begin on THIS date

The advance bookings for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led Tiger 3 are set to begin on November 5, Sunday in India. The tweet by Himesh Mankad read, "TIGER 3 ADVANCE BOOKINGS BEGINS IN INDIA ON SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2023! Get Ready for the ROAR of #Tiger as #Tiger3 advance booking is set to open from Sunday, November 5, 2023. The film is set for a theatrical release on Sunday, November 12 (Diwali). #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif #YRF #ManeeshSharma #AdityaChopra." Have a look:

On the other hand, according to Bollywood Hungama, the first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki will be attached to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 in cinema halls across the world.

A source informed the portal, "Dunki is the next biggest Indian feature film after Tiger 3 and it's the most obvious call to bring out the teaser with this actioner reaching out to a wide section of audience. All it took was a call from SRK to his two friends, Aditya Chopra and Salman Khan." The source also mentioned that the teaser of Dunki will be screened across the globe with Tiger 3 on the big screen.

About Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 stars Salman, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. Speaking about the story of the film, it is a part of the YRF spy universe which takes place after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. In Tiger 3, RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, known as Tiger, goes on a deadly mission to clear his name after he is accused of being a traitor.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is scheduled to release during Diwali on November 12 this year.

