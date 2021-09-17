Tiger 3: After Turkey, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif begin shooting for their romantic number in Austria

and starrer Tiger 3 has been one of the most anticipated releases and the fans are eagerly waiting for this third installment of the spy thriller. Interestingly, director Maneesh Sharma has been leaving no stone unturned to make it a big hit. While the team has been shooting for one of the costliest romantic numbers in Turkey, it was recently reported that they have now headed to Austria for the same. And now as per the recent reports, Salman and Katrina have begun shooting in Austria.

According to a report published in Mid Day, Maneesh Sharma has begun the 10 day stint in Austria’s Love Lock Bridge on the Salzach river, Salzburg on Thursday. “Maneesh has also lined up dialogue scenes and a family track for this leg. In fact, the unit will proceed to shoot the family sequences at the cottage in Praxmar village in Tyrol, which was used in Tiger Zinda Hai [2017] directed by Ali Abbas Zafar,” a trade source was quoted saying. The media report also suggested that the director is planning to wrap major action sequences for Tiger 3 during this schedule.

For the uninitiated, Salman and Katrina had reportedly shot for a car chase sequence in Turkey’s Antalya with some Turkish actors. It is reported that the team of Tiger 3 is expected to return to India by the end of this month. “The cast and crew will return to Mumbai on September 27, and will resume shooting in the city after a short break,” the source added.

