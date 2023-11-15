Tiger 3: Arjun Kapoor watches Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film in theater; PICS go viral

Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, recently hit theaters, creating ripples of excitement. The film has garnered praise from both fans and critics alike. Among the admirers is Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who was recently spotted enjoying the movie in IMAX, accompanied by director Siddharth Anand. Notably, Siddharth directed two films in the YRF spy universe, namely War and "Pathaan.

Arjun Kapoor and Siddharth Anand enjoy Tiger 3 in the theater

In several candid shots circulating on the internet, Arjun Kapoor and director Siddharth Anand are captured enjoying the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, at a Mumbai IMAX theatre. Dressed casually yet stylishly, the Ek Villain Returns actor dons a black sweatshirt and matching pants, complemented by a sleek black cap.

Take a look:

The pictures sparked reactions from fans

The excitement among fans reached a fever pitch as Arjun Kapoor was spotted watching Tiger 3. Comments flooded in, reflecting the enthusiasm of the fans. One user passionately exclaimed, "Main to superman Salman ka fan." Another comment noted, "Arjun is the true blue fan of Salman," emphasizing the actor's affinity for the superstar. Another comment added, "All-time blockbuster movie Tiger 3", underscoring the film's anticipated success.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma with Sridhar Raghavan as the screenplay writer, is a part of the YRF spy universe, continuing the narrative from Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The franchise originated with the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan, followed by Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Subsequently, War and Pathaan were released. Notably, Tiger 3 has achieved the biggest opening day collection for both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. On a global scale, it secured the third-biggest opening ever and the second-biggest opening for a YRF spy universe film. Additionally, this action-thriller stands as the biggest opener in the Tiger franchise.