‘Tiger 3’ baddie Emraan Hashmi makes a striking airport appearance as he returns from Austria; PICS

Emraan Hashmi has been in the limelight ever since his name has come alongside and to star in the spy thriller Tiger 3. The actor who had been prepping to play the antagonist for a long time now had left for Austria a few weeks back to shoot for the film. Many stories kept coming in from the sets about how Salman and Emraan became good buddies. A few days back we saw Bhaijaan returning from the shoot and today the Murder 2 actor made a striking appearance at the airport.

Emraan Hashmi was papped at the Mumbai airport today as he looked dashing as ever. The actor wore a blue coloured jacket over a black tee and zipped it completely. He paired it with cream coloured denim and blue sneakers. He completed his look with a black cap and blue shades. The actor also covered his face with a black mask. The actor had his backpack on his back and held his documents in a folder. Emraan walked in his casual swag as he made his way towards the car at the Mumbai airport.

Take a look:

Recently reports in News 18 revealed, and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together in ’s next production, which will be directed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta. A source close to the film has revealed, “This is the first time the two actors are going to work together. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. While Akshay steps into the shoes of Prithviraj and plays a superstar/ Emraan will reprise the role of a traffic inspector who is also a diehard fan of the superstar which was originally portrayed by Suraj."

