Tiger 3 to Brahmastra; Release dates of 7 big budget films fans are eagerly waiting for

Recently, the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of cinema halls to moviegoers from October 22. The announcement instilled hope in Bollywood for the upcoming festive quarter. To note, the cinema halls in the state were shut for about six months owing to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Soon after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s government made the announcement, a slew of Bollywood filmmakers declared the release dates of their upcoming films. Some of the much-awaited films have finally received their release dates. Right from ’s Prithviraj, ’s Laal Singh Chadha to ’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar are now all set to hit the big screens in the coming days. However, there are still certain big-ticket films that are yet to get an official release date.

Check out the list here.

Tiger 3

Fans are eagerly waiting to know when starrer Tiger 3 will hit the big screens. The film also features in the lead role and Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. In the much-awaited film, Salman will reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead.

Pathan

and starrer Pathan has been the talk of the town since it went on floors. The action flick directed by Siddharth Anand also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. However, there is no update on the release date so far.

Brahmastra

Brahmastra is headlined by and Alia Bhatt, and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, , and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Fans can’t wait to see Ranbir and Alia together on screens. The release date of Ayan Mukerji directorial is yet to be announced.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

has officially wrapped up her upcoming venture Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial was completed in a span of 2 years. Sometime back, the makers also dismissed the rumours of the film releasing on OTT platforms. They issued a statement clarifying that the Gangubai Kathiawadi will only hit the big screens. However, the release date of the film has to be announced.

Mission Majnu

The release date for 's spy-thriller Mission Majnu which marks the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandanna has not been reported so far. Both Sidharth and Rashmika have already finished shooting their film. It is an espionage thriller that chronicles the journey of a RAW agent who heads India’s covert operation on Pakistani soil.

Liger

Though we recently got the latest update of Mike Tyson playing a pivotal role in Liger which also stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the film is yet to get its release date.

Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu will be getting into the skin of Indian Women’s ODI cricket team captain Mithali Raj for her next film Shabaash Mithu. Release date of the sports drama helmed by Srijit Mukherji has not been announced so far.