Tiger 3: CBFC passes Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer with zero cuts; asks to replace THESE words in subtitles

Tiger 3 starring actors Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles has been highly anticipated by fans. The third part of the Tiger series is slated to hit the big screen on the 12th of November.

Unboxing an update on the film, it is now being reported that the Central Board of Film Certification has passed Tiger 3 without any cuts and suggested minimal tweaks. Read on to know in detail about the order of the CBFC.

Tiger 3, which releases on November 12, has been passed by CBFC with zero cuts

A report by Bollywood Hungama has unveiled intriguing updates on the film’s release and stated that the Central Board of Film Certification has cleared the film with zero cuts and suggest only a few minor tweaks in the dialogues.

The report mentioned that while the examining committee did not order any changes in the visuals, it asked the makers of the film to replace the word ‘bewakoof’ with ‘mashroof’ and change ‘foolish’ to ‘busy’.

The board also asked movie makers to use the correct abbreviation of the Research and Analysis Wing instead of RAW and added that ‘the modification with respect to the National Anthem is retained as per request’.

More about Tiger 3

The action-packed entertainer has been helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. It will feature Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and notably, Hashmi will essay the character of an antagonist.

The film’s first song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam was released earlier and it did not take much time for the peppy track to become a fan-favorite. Notably, it has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi and marks the first collaboration of Salman Khan and Arijit.

The movie makers had earlier given fans a glimpse of the film’s plot through ‘Tiger Ka Message’ and revealed that Khan’s character will be labeled ‘Enemy No. 1’.

The sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger has been highly looked forward to by fans and the movie is now preparing to hit the big screen this Diwali.

