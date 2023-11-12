Tiger 3 celeb review: Vicky Kaushal gushes over Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Emraan Hashmi’s film: ‘2023 ka Diwali gift’

Tiger 3, the highly anticipated spy action movie that stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist, has finally hit the theatres today. The Maneesh Sharma directorial had an unconventional release on Sunday, on the special occasion of Diwali 2023.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, the popular actor and husband of leading lady Katrina Kaif, who recently watched Tiger 3, took to his official Instagram handle and dropped his review with a special post.

Vicky Kaushal heaps praises on Tiger 3

The National Award-winning actor, who has clearly enjoyed the spy action thriller, took to his official Instagram handle and heaped praises on the movie and its stars, Salman Khan, who played the titular character Tiger, Katrina Kaif, who returned as leading lady Zoya Humaimi, and antagonist Aatish aka Emraan Hashmi, with a special note.

"2023 ka Diwali gift!!! What a great ride #Tiger3 is. Tiger, Zoya, Aatish (clap emojis). Many congratulations @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @therealemraan #ManeeshSharma @yrf," reads Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story.

From the Sam Bahadur actor's review, it is evident that the third installment of the Tiger series is clearly going to emerge as a massive blockbuster and earn immense love from the audiences. Vicky Kaushal's Tiger 3 review has clearly left both Salman Khan's fans and common audiences, highly excited.

Have a look at Vicky Kaushal's Instagram post, below:

All About Tiger 3

Salman Khan is reprising his celebrated character Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger from the Yash Raj Films spy universe in the movie, which is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, returns as the former ISI agent and Tiger's wife, Zoya Humaimi. Emraan Hashmi joined the universe, playing the role of Aatish Rehman, a terrorist.

Tiger 3 features Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in special cameo appearances, as Pathaan and Kabir from War, respectively. Revathi, Ranveer Shorey, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Sartaj Kakkar, and others appeared in pivotal roles. Pritam composed the songs for the project, which is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra, under the prestigious banner, Yash Raj Films.

