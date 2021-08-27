Tiger 3: Chacha Bhatija duo Salman Khan and Nirvan walk in style on streets of Russia; See PIC

is currently shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia along with . The film is reportedly directed by Maneesh Sharma. Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture with his nephew Nirvan Khan. Salman captioned the picture by writing ‘Chacha Bhatija’. Salman Khan will be sporting different looks in the film.

Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan. In the image, Salman is walking with Nirvan on the streets. Salman is wearing casual attire while with a cap while Nirvan is wearing a sporty outfit with sneakers. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are shooting for Tiger 3 in Russia.

Salman Khan’s last release was ‘Radhe’ in which Randeep Hooda played the antagonist. The film also starred and Jackie Shroff. The film was released on a streaming platform. Nirvan took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie. In this monochrome picture, Nirvan can be seen posing for a mirror selfie. He looks uber cool in a white tee and black jacket. The post was captioned as, ''Wind chill effect''.

Emraan Hashmi recently spoke to ETimes he neither confirmed nor denied being a part of 'Tiger 3', but he did say that he would love to work with Salman Khan. "I would love to work with Salman Khan. I think I've made it public time and again that I would love to work with him. I've admired his sense... just the way he is--his charisma and his great body of work and the successful films. I would love to be a part of his projects," he stated.

