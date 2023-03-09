Tiger 3: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan’s scene with Salman Khan has taken 6 months of planning?

Aditya Chopra brought Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together on the big screen for the all-time blockbuster Pathaan. This move also signalled the birth of the YRF Spy Universe with two super-spies, Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Salman as Tiger, crossing paths and showing the world that these brutal mercenaries are also great friends in the spy universe’s timeline.

Planning for Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scene in Tiger 3

The union of two of the biggest megastars in the history of Indian cinema created mass hysteria for Pathaan as audiences loved their swagger and camaraderie on screen and showered them with abundant love. Now, Shah Rukh Khan is set to enter the Tiger franchise through an adrenaline-pumping action sequence that will be shot for 7 days in Mumbai at end of April! What’s insane to note is that this sequence has been planned by Aditya Chopra and Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma for over six months so that it can become a talking point for the nation!

“When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman’s sequence was planned for Pathaan, the makers realised that such cross-overs of super-spies will need to go a notch higher every single time it happens because that’s the biggest USP for audiences. So, the writer, Adi and Maneesh went into a huddle and took six months to write and visualise Pathaan’s entry in Tiger’s timeline! Every detail of this shoot has been planned keeping in mind that it needs to deliver full on paisa vasool entertainment that is also a spectacle for audiences,” informs a senior trade source.

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya & Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis is set to release this Diwali!

