Tiger 3: Does Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer have a Christopher Nolan connection?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif one of the most loved on-screen pair, is all set to be seen in the upcoming Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, it is one of the most awaited films of 2023. The first two installments garnered huge success at the box office and now fans can't wait to witness Tiger and Zoya's magic on the big screen again. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the film bigger and better. The latest report suggests that they have hired top Hollywood action co-ordinator Chris Barnes, who has previously worked on Avengers: Endgame and it also has the Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan connection.

Does Tiger 3 have a Christopher Nolan connection?

Recently ANI reported that the team of Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif has hired Hollywood action director Mark Scizak for the film. Mark is best known for working with the celebrated director Christopher Nolan in the popular movies Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises.

A source told the same agency, “If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realize that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too! The scale of this film will be epic!”

About Tiger 3

Salman is set to reprise his iconic character Tiger for the upcoming action entertainer. The film reportedly also features Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist and Katrina will be back as Zoya. Interestingly, the film will also have a cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the first cut of their big-ticket Diwali entertainer, Tiger 3 has been locked. A source close to the development added, “The first cut of Tiger 3 is locked, and the team is now working to get other aspects of post-production locked. The VFX work is going on in full swing, and the same is the case with the background score. The idea is to create the grandest action film in Indian Cinema, and it’s all work in progress at Yash Raj Films. The team intends to have most of the important aspects ready by August and then dive into the marketing campaign."

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2023. The cast of the film also includes Vishal Jethwa, Abhinay Raj Singh, Riddhi Dogra, and others in key roles.

