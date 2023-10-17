Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi as Aatish makes for menacing villain in new poster from Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s film

Tiger 3 is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Starring Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, the Maneesh Sharma directorial has created immense buzz after the makers of the film dropped an intriguing trailer of the film on October 16, giving fans a sneak-peak into the story of the much awaited movie. While fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the film on the big screen soon, a new poster of the movie has now been released featuring Emraan in an exhilarating look. Check out the poster inside!

Tiger 3’s new poster featuring Emraan Hashmi has been released

The makers of the movie unveiled a new poster of the film featuring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi yesterday soon after the trailer was released. While fans were elated to get a glimpse of the trio, another poster featuring Emraan as an antagonist has now been put up by the makers on social media. Carrying a gun in his hand topped by intense expression on his face, the poster surely sparks curiosity amongst fans. He will be seen essaying the role of Aatish in the film. His face-off with Salman is sure to set the screens on fire. Check it out below:

Emraan Hashmi has THIS to say about his character in Tiger 3

The Jannat actor recently opened up on his character of Aatish in the film, and stated that he is a man filled with rage and is willing to finish Tiger. Noting how he had an amazing time portraying his character, the actor further noted that Aatish is “distinctively different” as a villain in Bollywood and said that his character in the film yearns to take out India’s biggest super agent.

The actor further expressed gratitude to the director for bringing Aatish to life and noted that he helped him create the character, which Emraan is proud of.

The actor proceeded to discuss how his character was kept under the carpet and shared in a statement, “The anti-heroes of the YRF Spy Universe have been the trump cards. They hit you hard by surprise and Aditya Chopra was clear that he wanted my character to also catch people by surprise. So, an elaborate plan was made to keep me under wraps.”

Elaborating on the same, Emraan Hashmi further highlighted how he was “dying” to tell people about him doing the film but couldn’t. However, he was aware that it would ultimately pay off once the character was unveiled. “The decision was clear to bring the anti-hero to spotlight with the trailer of Tiger 3 and I’m happy that people are loving my menacing turn!” concluded Hashmi.

