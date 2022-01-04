Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi to join Salman Khan to shoot action sequences; Report

Salman Khan has been creating a massive buzz for his upcoming movie Tiger 3. The movie happens to be the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will mark Salman’s reunion with Katrina Kaif after the 2019 release Bharat leaving the fans excited. Besides, the movie will also star Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. While Tiger 3 is coming up with some new twists, as per a recent update, Emraan will be joining Salman on the sets of the movie this week to shoot the action sequences.

According to media reports, the duo will be shooting with international action directors. “Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan will be shooting some action sequences at the SRPF ground set with some international action directors,” a source close to the unit was quoted saying to ETimes. Meanwhile, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan will also be joining Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3 to shoot for his cameo in the espionage action thriller. But looks like there is a change in the plan.

The media reports suggested that King Khan will be shooting for his cameo next month now. Earlier, Salman has stated that he will be working with SRK in Tiger 3 and Pathan. Yes! Just like SRK in Tiger, Salman will be doing a cameo in Pathan. This isn’t all. Salman had also revealed that Tiger 3 is likely to release in December 2022. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star also mentioned that Pathan will be releasing before Tiger 3 this year. Although no official announcement has been made about the release dates of Pathan and Tiger 3, Salman’s statement has definitely got everyone excited.