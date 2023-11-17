Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi REACTS to parallels between his character and John Abraham’s Jim in Pathaan

Emraan Hashmi’s performance in the recently released action thriller Tiger 3 has been well received. In a recent interview, he spoke about the parallels between his character and John Abraham’s Jim in the earlier released Pathaan. Both films are a part of the much larger and interconnected Yash Raj Films spy universe, which also includes the War and the Tiger franchise.

Emraan Hashmi talks about his Tiger 3 role

Emraan Hashmi plays the role of an ex-ISI agent Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3. Both the film and his role have been well received. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Emraan was asked about the parallels between his role and John Abraham’s Jim in Pathaan. He said, “I didn’t really know about his (Jim) journey in the film. I came to know when I saw it, but I think the way Maneesh (Sharma) has presented it and the way it was written it might have been the same trigger.”

The actor further said his character’s triggers and arcs “might be similar” to Jim because of the story. “If it was all brawn, I probably would have bailed on it, and I think Aditya Chopra and Maneesh are very smart to have kind of tailored it and made it fit into what would work for me,” he added.

Emraan Hashmi on Salman Khan

In an interview with ANI, Emraan Hashmi recalls being reluctant when he was first approached to play the antagonist. He also stated that he wasn't intimidated by Salman because of their friendship. "I've known Salman for quite some time; he's fond of me, and I'm fond of him. I wasn't intimidated. You generally get intimidated when you don't know your co-star; it happened to me when I worked with Amitabh Bachchan, but not here," he explained.

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Aditya Chopra. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles, among others.

