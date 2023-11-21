Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi reveals he wanted to turn down Salman Khan starrer; Here’s why

Emraan Hashmi has recently stepped into the YRF Spy Universe with his role in the successful Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3. As the film continues to perform well at the box office, Emraan, in a recent interview, addressed questions about being part of a star-studded cast featuring Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. Emraan shared that he never felt insecure about his position in the film but did admit to briefly considering turning down the role when it was initially offered to him.

Emraan Hashmi says he had fleeting thought about rejecting Tiger 3

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Emraan Hashmi revealed that he initially leaned towards rejecting the offer to be part of Tiger 3, given the established franchise with Salman Khan as Tiger. However, all reservations evaporated upon delving into the script. Although a fleeting thought of declining the role crossed his mind when he learned about being considered for the antagonist in Tiger, Emraan swiftly embraced the opportunity. The script, particularly the portrayal of the character Aatish, intrigued him, making him appreciate the distinctive and compelling nature of the role.

“There was never a time when I felt insecure of not getting my place in the sun. Aditya Chopra told me that we will reveal you at a time when it’s right,” he added. He also pointed out that the decision not to actively promote his involvement during the film's production was intentional, aimed at preserving an element of mystery surrounding his character.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 seamlessly integrates into the YRF Spy Universe as its fifth chapter, weaving into the larger narrative established by Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The story unfolds around Avinash Singh Rathore, or Tiger, a RAW agent on a high-stakes mission to clear his name from treason charges. As he grapples with the complexities of the plot, the narrative intensifies when he must confront his longstanding arch-nemesis.

