Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi reveals how he approached his negative role in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer

Emraan Hashmi is receiving heaps of praise for her performance in the Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller film Tiger 3. Hashmi plays the role of the antagonist Aatish Rehman who goes at loggerheads with the lead. In a recent interview, he spoke about how he approached his role and called it an 'anti-hero' instead of villain.

Emraan Hashmi on his Tiger 3 role

In an interview with PTI, Emraan Hashmi spoke about his role in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. He said, "You have to tap into the darker side, but eventually the dynamics are the same. You have to be clear about the vision of the director. You bring in your own ideas for the character’s journey, the nuances and body language, and finally play him like the hero of his own narrative. Don’t play it like a villain because that’s the worst way to approach the antagonist as then it becomes unidimensional."

The actor said that his role is of an anti-hero more than a villain as his ideology is different from that of the protagonist. "He is the hero of his own narrative. So, I had to play it from that perspective and not make him into a typical villain,” Hashmi added.

Emraan Hashmi on a probable crossover with John Abraham's Pathaan Character Jim

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Emraan Hashmi spoke about a possible crossover between the villain roles in the spy universe. He said, "We can't rule that out. I don't want to give away too much out of the film. But people are like, 'Ok. how does Aatish make his way or figure it in the Spy Universe?', probably with other villainous characters. There's always a pre-story. You can meet him in any point in time in his life between 25 and 50. So ya, probably they (Jim and Aatish or any other villain of the Spy Universe) cross paths. Probably they scheme and try to bring someone else down."

