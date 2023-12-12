Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi says working with Salman Khan brings 'unique joy' to set; opens up about film's success

Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is one of the superhits in the history of Indian cinema. The film was released on November 12, notably on Diwali. The hype and craze surrounding the film has been unmatched since its release. The action entertainer achieved its biggest opening by releasing uniquely on a Sunday to coincide with the Diwali holiday. Now, in a new statement, Emraan Hashmi who aced the villain's role in the film opened up about working with Salman in Tiger 3.

Emraan Hashmi praises Salman Khan

Tiger 3, the latest installment of the YRF Spy Universe, has been a roaring success at the box office and among fans. The film, which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, has received praise for its action sequences, music, score, and cast performances. But the scenes between Emraan and Salman in the film have been the topic of discussion.

Sharing his experience of working with Salman, Emraan said, "Working alongside someone with a parallel synergy brings a unique joy to the set. While our cinematic worlds may differ, the love from our audience, both on and off-screen, remains a constant."

About Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film saw Salman Khan reprising his role as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, while Katrina Kaif played the role of ex-ISI agent and Tiger's wife Zoya Humaimi. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi played the pivotal role of a terrorist, Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3.

Shah Rukh Khan made a special appearance as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan portrayed the role of Kabir from War.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra and it is a part of the YRF spy universe which took place after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

