Tiger 3: Excited fans dance their hearts out outside Gaiety Galaxy as Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's film releases

Tiger 3, the eagerly awaited spy action film featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, with Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, has been released in theaters today. The movie, directed by Maneesh Sharma, had an unconventional release on Sunday, coinciding with the special occasion of Diwali 2023. As, the film finally hit screens today, the excited Salman Khan fans were seen dancing in excitement.

Salman Khan fans dancing outside Gaiety Galaxy

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s highly anticipated film Tiger 3 has finally hit the theaters today on the auspicious occasion of Diwali and the Salman Khan fans just can’t keep calm. Today in a video shared by Salman Khan’s fan club, Salman Ki Sena, a bunch of fans were seen gathered outside Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, dressed up as Tiger portrayed by Salman Khan as they all were seen wearing scarfs on their neck and dancing in excitement.

Vicky Kaushal praises Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3

Today, Vicky Kaushal expressed his delight for the spy action thriller as he took to his Instagram story and showered praises on the film and its stars, Salman Khan in the titular role of Tiger, Katrina Kaif as the leading lady Zoya Humaimi, and Emraan Hashmi portraying the antagonist Aatish, with a special note.

Sharing the film’s poster, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor wrote, “2023 ka Diwali gift!!! What a great ride #Tiger3 is. Tiger, Zoya, Aatish (clap emojis). Many congratulations @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @therealemraan #ManeeshSharma @yrf.”

About Tiger 3

Salman Khan is once again playing his well-known role as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, from the Yash Raj Films spy universe in the film. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie sees Katrina Kaif reprising her role as Zoya Humaimi, the former ISI agent and Tiger's wife. Emraan Hashmi is a new addition to the universe, portraying the character of Aatish Rehman, a terrorist.

Tiger 3 also includes special cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War.

