Tiger 3: Fans end up bursting crackers while enjoying Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer in theatre; WATCH

Fans of Salman Khan gathered in large numbers to mark the release of Tiger 3 on Diwali, November 12. Videos capturing the enthusiastic celebration by his devoted fans are circulating on social media. A video depicts excited Salman Khan fans setting off fireworks in a cinema in Mumbai.

Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside a movie theater

Tiger 3, featuring Salman Khan, premiered in various languages on November 12. In a widely shared video on social media, fans enthusiastically set off fireworks inside the theater to celebrate Salman Khan's on-screen entrance. The fireworks went on for more than a minute and the fans were heard hooting and whistling in excitement for the film.

Salman Khan fans dancing outside Gaiety Galaxy

Salman Khan's fans were extremely excited as the long-awaited film Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was finally released in theaters on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

In a video posted by Salman Khan's fan club, Salman Ki Sena, a group of fans gathered outside Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, dressed up as the character Tiger portrayed by Salman Khan as they all wore scarves around their necks and danced their heart out in excitement for the film.

About Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3

Salman Khan is back in his familiar character as Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, from the Yash Raj Films spy universe in the movie. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film features Katrina Kaif once again in her role as Zoya Humaimi, the former ISI agent and Tiger's wife. Shridhar Raghavan has penned the screenplay, while Anckur Chaudhry is responsible for the dialogues. Aditya Chopra has written the story.

Emraan Hashmi is a recent addition to the universe, playing the role of Aatish Rehman, a terrorist. Tiger 3 also features special guest appearances by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War.

In addition to the main cast, Tiger 3 includes supporting roles played by Revathi, Simran, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, and Aamir Bashir. Yash Raj Films is the production house, and Pritam has composed the songs, while Tanuj Tiku is responsible for the background score.

