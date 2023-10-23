Tiger 3: Fans laud Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-Arijit Singh's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam; dub it 'song of the year'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. Today, the makers dropped its first song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam and fans are loving it. The Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi sung anthem is loved by netizens who took to social media to share their views and excitement about the song.

Fans love Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

A lot of fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views on Tiger 3's recently released song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. One user took to the platform and showered praises on the song saying, "It’s been just 45 minutes I heard the song and it is already in my nerves."

Another user pointed out the cinematography of the song and called it "one of the most beautiful shot video in Bollywood."

One fan called it a "real chartbuster" and an "absolute Bangerrrr song of epic proportions."

Another fan went ahead and labeled it as the "song of the year."

Another user, who also called it the song of the year, wrote that it "ticks all the Boxes" and that it will "emerge bigger than Masallah and Swag Se Swagat."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film follows RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger who goes on a dangerous mission after being labeled a traitor. The film is a part of YRF spy universe and takes place after the events of War, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Pathaan. It is also the third installment in the Tiger franchise. Tiger 3 is slated to release during Diwali in November this year. In Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Salman made a special appearance as Tiger. So far, the makers have been able to generate buzz around the film with poster, teaser, trailer and now a song release.

