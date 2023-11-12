Tiger 3: Fans welcome Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer in grand style; celebrate outside theaters

The highly anticipated Tiger 3 has made its grand debut, bringing back the dynamic spy duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya. The trailer of this action-packed film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, teased fans with a glimpse of the thrilling adventure that awaited, building the excitement for the release of this cinematic spectacle.

As the movie finally hit the screens on Diwali, enthusiasts gathered outside theaters, creating a festive atmosphere to celebrate the much-awaited arrival of their beloved superstars on the big screen.

Fans engage in festivities outside theaters showcasing Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

On this momentous November 12, as the curtains rose for early morning shows of the film Tiger 3 nationwide, an outpouring of fan enthusiasm turned the occasion into a celebration. Social media was abuzz with videos capturing the festive fervor. In one lively scene, fans gathered in unison, grooving to the rhythmic beats of dhol, the backdrop adorned by a towering cutout of Salman Khan.

Another video showcased a colossal crowd outside a theater, their cheers and hoots echoing through the surroundings, accompanied by the descent of confetti. Fans queued up, eagerly awaiting their turn for the show, their collective chants of 'Bhaijaan' resonating in the air. Many admirers donned Tiger's iconic scarf, embodying the spirit of the beloved character. Some fans engaged in cake-cutting, sharing the joy by feeding the cake to posters of the film.

Have a look at the fan videos!

More about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Tiger 3, a pivotal installment in the Spy Universe crafted by Aditya Chopra, continues the narrative from previous films, including Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Emraan Hashmi stars in a substantial role, adding depth to the star-studded cast.

Setting the stage for its grand arrival, the movie teased fans with the chart-topping track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in a dynamic and colorful dance number. Now, as the film takes center stage in theaters from today, it promises to captivate audiences, during the festival of Diwali.

ALSO READ: Tiger 3 Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Vicky Kaushal hails Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer