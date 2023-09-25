Tiger 3: First glimpse of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif actioner certified U/A; Runtime REVEALED

The YRF spy universe has already emerged as one of the most famous film franchises of Indian cinema with its back-to-back successful installments. After the massive successes of War and Pathaan, the first hero of the franchise - Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore, the celebrated character played by superstar Salman Khan, is set to make a grand comeback, this Diwali.

As per the latest updates, the highly anticipated Tiger 3 first glimpse is gearing up for its grand release, very soon. The much-awaited video, which is expected to feature Salman Khan, along with the leading lady of the franchise, Katrina Kaif, will hit the screens on September 27, Wednesday.

Tiger 3 first glimpse certfitied U/A; Runtime revealed

According to the latest reports, the Tiger 3 first glimpse video, which has been titled 'Tiger Ka Message' has completed its censor formalities. It has been confirmed that the first glimpse of the spy-action movie, which is helmed by renowned filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. The much-awaited video reportedly has a duration of 1 minute and 46 seconds.

From this new update, it has been confirmed that the Tiger 3 first glimpse is going to be an out-and-out action-packed ride. From the title of the video, 'Tiger Ka Message', it is also confirmed that the first glimpse will feature a powerful re-introduction of the titular character, played by Salman Khan, and his special 'message' about a new mission. The release time and other details of Tiger 3 first glimpse are expected to be out very soon.

