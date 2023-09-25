Tiger 3: First glimpse of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif actioner certified U/A; Runtime REVEALED
The highly awaited first glimpse of Tiger 3, the upcoming Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starring actioner, has finally completed its censor formalities. Read details...
Key Highlight
-
Tiger 3 first glimpse video is slated to release on September 27, Wednesday
-
As per the latest updates, Tiger 3 first glimpse has received a U/A certificate from censor board
-
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's actioner is slated to hit the theatres for Diwali 2023
The YRF spy universe has already emerged as one of the most famous film franchises of Indian cinema with its back-to-back successful installments. After the massive successes of War and Pathaan, the first hero of the franchise - Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore, the celebrated character played by superstar Salman Khan, is set to make a grand comeback, this Diwali.
As per the latest updates, the highly anticipated Tiger 3 first glimpse is gearing up for its grand release, very soon. The much-awaited video, which is expected to feature Salman Khan, along with the leading lady of the franchise, Katrina Kaif, will hit the screens on September 27, Wednesday.
Tiger 3 first glimpse certfitied U/A; Runtime revealed
According to the latest reports, the Tiger 3 first glimpse video, which has been titled 'Tiger Ka Message' has completed its censor formalities. It has been confirmed that the first glimpse of the spy-action movie, which is helmed by renowned filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board. The much-awaited video reportedly has a duration of 1 minute and 46 seconds.
From this new update, it has been confirmed that the Tiger 3 first glimpse is going to be an out-and-out action-packed ride. From the title of the video, 'Tiger Ka Message', it is also confirmed that the first glimpse will feature a powerful re-introduction of the titular character, played by Salman Khan, and his special 'message' about a new mission. The release time and other details of Tiger 3 first glimpse are expected to be out very soon.
