Tiger 3 First Poster OUT: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are deadlier than ever; fans can't keep calm

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are undeniably among the most loved on-screen pairs, and fans have been waiting with bated breaths for any update on their upcoming film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is all set to hit the theaters this Diwali, and fans just can’t wait to witness Tiger and Zoya’s magic on the big screen. Much to their fans’ delight, the makers of Tiger 3 have dropped the first poster of Tiger 3.

The first poster of Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif OUT

On Saturday morning, YRF dropped the first poster of Tiger 3, which is the fifth film from the fabled YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3, released this Diwali in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu, follows the events of TigerZindaHai, War, and Pathaan. Sharing the intriguing poster of Tiger 3, Salman Khan wrote, “Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.” Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif shared the poster and wrote, “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only on a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

In the poster, Katrina and Salman look intense as they go all guns blazing. Check out the first poster of Tiger 3 below!

Fans react to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 poster

Needless to say, fans went gaga over the first poster of Tiger 3. While one fan wrote, 'Yess yess can't wait," another one commented, "Another 500CR loading #YRF." A third comment read, "Tiger always ready!!!" while another comment read, "Real OG of spy movies is back."

All you need to know about Tiger 3

Tiger 3 has been shot exquisitely at varied locations across the globe and is touted to be the most expensive film in the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan will reprise his iconic character Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger in the film, while Katrina will reprise her role as Zoya. Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Pathaan, will have an extended appearance in the film. He already shot for an epic action sequence with Salman earlier in May. In Pathaan, Salman's character is seen telling Shah Rukh that he is going on an important mission, so Pathaan will meet Tiger during this mission. Fans are expecting fireworks as the two super spies will meet again in Tiger 3!

Tiger 3 will release in theaters in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, this Diwali.

