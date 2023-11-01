Tiger 3: First show of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to begin at 7 am; advance booking opens on THIS date

The countdown to the release of Tiger 3 has officially begun, with the highly anticipated film set to hit the screens soon. The promotional activities for the movie, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are expected to kick into high gear. The trailer has generated immense buzz, leaving fans eagerly anticipating any updates about the film. In an exciting development, it has been revealed that the first show of Tiger 3 will commence as early as 7 am on the release day. Additionally, advance bookings for the film are set to open this Sunday.

First show timing and date of advance bookings for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 revealed

Today, the makers of the much awaited spy universe movie Tiger 3 shared exciting news with their eager audience on social media. They announced that the first show of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led movie will be screened at 7 am nationwide on the day of its release. This decision was made in response to requests from cinemas, as the film is scheduled to hit theaters during the Diwali vacations. Fans, concerned about potential spoilers, have approached exhibitors for early morning shows, prompting the special screening time. Additionally, the advance bookings for the film are slated to open across India on Sunday, November 5.

Check out the announcement!

More about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, is poised to be an action-packed entertainer. The movie features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, along with Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen in a negative role. The first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, has already showcased Salman and Katrina in a lively party number set against beautiful locations. More songs from the film are expected to be released soon.

The plot was teased through 'Tiger Ka Message,' revealing that Salman's character is now labeled as ‘Enemy No. 1’ to the country. The trailer showcased high-octane action sequences, blending drama and romance as the characters embark on a dangerous mission. Fans can catch this much-awaited film in cinemas from Diwali day, November 12.

