Tiger 3: GBU Noida to Connaught Place, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's shoot details revealed.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif upped the anticipation for their film Tiger 3 as they were snapped leaving for Delhi on Tuesday. The film's final schedule has kicked off in the national capital. As per a latest report in Hindustan Times, Salman and Katrina will be shooting at various locations in Delhi as well as Noida.

A source revealed to the portal, "The film will be shot in Delhi for almost a week. The makers plan to shoot at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, The Imperial, The Oberoi Maidens and some parts of Connaught Place."

The makers are also reportedly keeping their shoot schedule on the down low. “The team is coming in two segments. The shoot started on February 15, but Salman and Katrina will arrive on February 17 for a two-day schedule, so that they can wrap it up and go back in no time," an insider informed.

Salman and Katrina are already in New Delhi and looks like they will be reporting to set on Thursday.

The inside added, "When Ranveer Singh along with Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan along with Kriti Sanon came to Delhi for shooting, a lot of hype was created, and several images from the shoot got leaked… Now, the makers of Tiger 3 don’t want that to happen. Hence, they are taking all precautions to keep it out of the public eye and avoid pictures surfacing online. So, they won’t go gung-ho about the schedule."

The team of Tiger 3 is also making sure to follow Covid-19 protocols. "Along with double vaccination proof, regular RTPCR tests are being conducted. Keeping the weather of Delhi in mind, the makers have made sure that the schedule is not too hectic, because they don’t want the members of the crew to fall ill," the source added.

