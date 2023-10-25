Tiger 3: 'Happy' Salman Khan reacts after people find party anthem in Katrina Kaif starrer Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Tiger 3 is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and fans have been waiting for the release of the film with bated breath lately. Recently, the makers of the movie dropped the peppy track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from the film and the audience has been ecstatic since then. Recently, actor Salman Khan delved into the song being showered with adulation and revealed his elation on it becoming a party anthem for the holiday season. Read on to know what the actor said!

Salman Khan is ecstatic after Leke Prabhu Ka Naam becomes ‘party anthem’

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is a frisky and vibrant song, wherein Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif can be seen flaunting their dance moves. The makers of the movie had unveiled the song earlier on the 23rd of October, and netizens have been over the moon since then.

Recently, actor Salman Khan opened up on how it is mesmerizing that the song has been received so well and discussed the same at length.

“The response to the track is amazingly positive and I’m happy reading how people have found a party anthem for this holiday season! I have always felt happy to entertain people with my films and songs. I have not found greater joy than making people forget about everything else that is happening in their lives and get immersed into a world that our cinema creates for them inside a theatre!” noted the actor.

He also proceeded to highlight how he loves it when his films have great songs that the listeners can vibe on.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor further discussed the relevance of songs in movies and said how it is significant as songs hold the power to “transcend generations”. He proceeded to add how he feels fortunate enough to have had some memorable songs in his career and said that he hopes for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to become iconic with time.

More about Tiger 3

The movie is the third part of the Tiger series and will star actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. Helmed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie is slated to hit the big screen on the 12th of November.

