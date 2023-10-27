Tiger 3: Harshaali Malhotra grooves to Salman Khan’s Leke Prabhu Ka Naam; fans call her ‘Next Katrina Kaif’

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in key roles, will be released on November 12, creating an immense stir amongst fans. Recently, the makers of the film also released its first track, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, and it did not take much time for the song to become a fan-favorite.

Recently, Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni or Harshaali Malhotra shook a leg to the peppy track, garnering a heap of reactions from fans.

Harshaali Malhotra aka Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni flaunts dance moves on Tiger 3’s Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his next film, Tiger 3, and its first song, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, was released by the movie makers on October 23, leaving fans in a frenzy.

It seems like the song has also left Malhotra, who rose to fame by essaying the role of little Munni in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, ecstatic as she was recently seen grooving to the zestful dance number. Taking to her Instagram account earlier today, Harshaali shared a dance reel of herself as she was seen flaunting her cool dance moves.

She also expressed her love for the Bhai of Bollywood and thanked him for bringing Munni on the big screen as she wrote in the caption, “Dancing to @beingsalmankhan songs brings me a unique joy. Thank you for creating ‘Munni.’ A big part of who I am today is because of you. Love you salman sir.”

Check out how fans reacted to Harshaali recreating the magic of Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

After the actress dropped the reel, her comment section became flooded with a bunch of reactions coming in from fans. “Osm Munni” said a fan, and another fan noted, “Next Katrina Kaif…”.

It seems like Harshaali’s dance reel on Salman Khan’s song has left fans feeling nostalgic, and they have also gone into a flashback of the 2015’s comedy action movie as one of them commented, “From munni to now grown up harshaali, you and see now dancing on salman sir’s song. Samay bohot jaldi beet jaata hai (time flies by too quickly).”

