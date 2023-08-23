Tiger 3: Is Angad Bedi part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer film? Actor reveals

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi is known for his versatility and mind-blowing acting, and some of his most-loved roles are from the film Tiger Zinda Hai and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Moreover, being a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s spy-thriller Tiger Zinda Hai, it was earlier thought that Angad would be seen in Tiger 3. But in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he will not be a part of the Tiger universe.

Angad Bedi will not be a part of Tiger 3

In a recent conversation with India Today, Angad Bedi revealed that his role Namit Khanna from Tiger Zinda Hai will not be continued in the upcoming film Tiger 3. When asked if his fans would see him alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, the actor said, “No, I am not a part of 'Tiger 3'. The character doesn't continue in 'Tiger 3'. But hopefully, the franchise will move forward and it is moving forward beautifully. There are so many announcements that have happened. Whether it is 'Tiger vs Pathaan' or 'War 2'. There will also be spin-offs on 'Pathaan'. So I just feel that hopefully Namit Khanna, the character, will come back."

About Tiger 3

Undoubtedly, Tiger 3 is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year 2023. The film will feature Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles, along with Ranvir Shorey, Riddhi Dogra, Varinder Singh Ghuman, and others. It is also believed that Shah Rukh Khan will make a special appearance as Pathaan in the film. As of now, the film is expected to release on or around Diwali this year.

Advertisement

For the unaware, Tiger 3 will be the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise backed by Yash Raj Films.

Work front

Work-wise, Angad Bedi was last seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. In the film, Bedi played the role of Saiyami Kher’s partner and their pairing truly blew everyone’s mind because of the chemistry. On the other hand, Angad is all set to make his south debut with a Telugu film titled as Hi Nanna. He will be seen alongside Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

ALSO READ: Saiyami Kher recalls her journey from being a ‘junglee’ girl to playing Anina in Ghoomer: ‘If you’d told me…’