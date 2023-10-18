Tiger 3: Kabir Khan talks about his ‘special connection’ with the franchise: ‘I am keeping my fingers crossed’

Salman Khan is known for giving many blockbuster hits in his career spanning several years. However, he garnered love and praise from cinephiles when he acted in the 2012 action-thriller film Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Yash Raj Films. The sequel to the movie titled Tiger Zinda Hai came up five years later, in 2017. However, it was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. After teasing moviegoers, the makers dropped the official trailer of Tiger 3 on October 16. As the movie inches towards its release date, Indian film director and screenwriter Kabir Khan expressed his emotions about the franchise.

Kabir Khan talks about his special connection with this franchise

Kabir Khan, who directed the first movie of the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was in conversation with News18. Ahead of the release of Tiger 3, he spoke about the emotional connection he has with the movie. Khan said, “There is always a sense of being a part of the endeavor as I created Tiger (the character) with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) so there is a special connection with this franchise,” he shared adding that despite being more than a decade to his movie, he’s super proud of it.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director further added that even though he’s not a part of the third Instalment, he is still nervous and is looking forward to watching Tiger 3 which is scheduled to be released on November 12. “I am really curious to know what the story will be all about. I am waiting for it to release and I plan to see it only on the big screen cheering and whistling with the audience. Yash Raj Films is like home for me and I am keeping my fingers crossed and wishing all the success to the entire team,” he divulged.

Kabir Khan reveals he never thought of a spy universe

In the same chat, the director further revealed that he had thought of making the movie into a franchise. However, they never thought of a spy universe. “I don’t know about Adi (filmmaker Aditya Chopra) because he is a visionary filmmaker and likes to keep his cards close to his chest so maybe he must have some idea, but we never discussed it as such.” Further on, Khan shared that the concept of a universe wasn’t there when he made Ek Tha Tiger and it only started a couple of years ago, that too in Hollywood. “But I am excited for the YRF Spy-verse and it’s a good thing as long as the audiences are enjoying it,” he concluded saying that both Tiger (played by Salman Khan) and Zoya’s character (played by Katrina Kaif) have become iconic. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

