Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan begin Delhi schedule of their espionage drama in style

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, who is considered as one of the most sizzling onscreen pairs, have collaborated once again for their much talked about Tiger 3 and the fans can’t keep calm about it. The duo has been working on the espionage action thriller for a while now and as per the recent update, Salman and Katrina have begun shooting for the next schedule of Tiger 3. To note, Salman and Katrina had recently flown to Delhi for the same and now the superstars have shared interesting posts as they begin shooting in the national capital.

Taking to social media, Katrina has shared a beautiful pic of herself basking in the winter sun in Delhi. In the pic, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was seen dressed in a half sleeves t-shirt with black and white stripes. She had her make up game on point and completed her look with open hair tresses. Katrina captioned the image as, “Winter sun”. On the other hand, Salman also took to his Instagram story and shared a video of himself walking in style and his swag was unmissable. He looked dapper in his black t-shirt, brown jacket and striped jeans. In fact, Salman also had the Tiger theme being played in the background.

Check out Salman Khan’s video here:

To note, the team was supposed to shoot for Tiger 3 in Delhi early this year. However, the plan was postponed owing to a sudden rise in the COVID 19 case across the nation as the Tiger 3 team didn’t want to take any unnecessary risk.