Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif as Zoya is all guns blazing fierce in NEW poster from Salman Khan starrer

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is hands down one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. So far, the intriguing posters, and a promotional video titled 'Tiger Ka Message' raised the excitement of fans. Just a few days ago, it was also revealed that the trailer of Tiger 3 will release on October 16. Now, a few days before Tiger 3 trailer drops, Salman Khan has shared a new poster featuring Katrina Kaif as Zoya.

Salman Khan shares new poster of Tiger 3 featuring Katrina Kaif as Zoya

Salman Khan took to his Instagram account on Tuesday morning to drop another poster of Tiger 3. The poster features Katrina as her character Zoya, in the film. Katrina's character has a massive fan base, and needless to say, her fans were super-excited to see a glimpse of her action-packed avatar. In the poster, Katrina Kaif goes all guns blazing and is seen holding a rope with one hand, while she shoots the gun with another. Katrina looks fierce and badass in the intriguing poster, and is seen wearing a leather jacket paired with matching fitted pants and boots. She is seen with her hair tied back in a ponytail.

Zoya (fire emoji) #Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October. #Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," wrote Salman Khan, while sharing the poster. Meanwhile, Katrina also shared the poster, and wrote, "Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya…..#Tiger3Trailer arriving on 16th October.#Tiger3 in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Karan Johar commented on her post, and wrote, "Kat," along with a red heart emoji.

Take a look!

Needless to say, fans were thrilled to see Katrina's poster, and they dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Many others expressed their excitement for the upcoming trailer of Tiger 3. "6 days to go for Trailer," wrote one fan, while another one wrote, "Salman sir wait nhi ho Raha ab tiger 3 ka."

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the action thriller is the fifth film from the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 will release during the big Diwali Holiday period this year.

