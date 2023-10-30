Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif on 2-month action prep for Salman Khan starrer; reveals why her character is important

The first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe, Katrina Kaif or Zoya from the Salman Khan starrer Tiger franchise, is a character that Aditya Chopra has shown is equal to a man at every step of the way. She is a fierce, intelligent, and brutal spy who can match anyone toe to toe when it comes to action. Katrina recently opened up about her character Zoya, and her action prep for the film.

Katrina Kaif on the importance of her Tiger 3 character Zoya

Katrina Kaif has made Zoya her own and the makers have constantly taken her character a notch above in every Tiger film. The actress has relished pulling off incredible stunts and hand-to-hand action set pieces that no woman has ever done on screen before. In Tiger 3, Katrina will push the envelope of action even further and reveals she has prepped for around 60 days before pulling off the larger-than-life action sequences!

Katrina says, “Tiger 3 shows that there is nothing that a woman can’t do when it comes to saving her family or a nation or humanity. A character like Zoya is important and necessary to tell people that girls can be nurturers as well as fierce protectors. Zoya is one of the most cherished roles of my career!”

She adds, “I love how she can match anyone with her grit and courage. She doesn’t back down from a fight and she can be as good as if not better than a man when it comes to doing action! Zoya’s style of action is also unique and she can pull off some very complicated action sequences with ease like the one you see a sneak peek of in the trailer! Zoya is pitted against an army of enemies and she fights all by herself!”

Katrina Kaif on action prep for Tiger 3

Katrina loves the fact that YRF has made Zoya’s character fiercer with every film. She says, “I love action as a genre, and playing a spy is a dream come true. I knew that this was going to be a part of my legacy, so I always give my 200 percent for this franchise. Every Tiger film has taken Zoya’s character a notch above, and she has fought harder, and it has been bloodier. That’s the USP of the character, which I love!”

Katrina adds, “For Tiger 3, my action prep was at least for about two months. We wanted Zoya to look agile, have more speed, and greater strength. I really had to go through the grind and it was definitely the toughest training of my career so far, when you see the kind of action that Zoya has done, you will realize that such sequences may not have been attempted by a woman before.”

She further says, “Executed by some of the best action teams in the world, I’m super excited for audiences to see these sequences on the big screen.”

About Tiger 3

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release this Diwali, November 12, Sunday. Katrina is paired opposite superstar Salman Khan, who reprises his iconic role as super agent Tiger, the OG of the YRF Spy Universe.

