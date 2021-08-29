Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif to perform high octane stunts in Russia for Salman Khan starrer: Report

and are reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya respectively in the much-awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by YRF. According to a report in ETimes, Katrina will be performing high octane never seen before stunts in the 45-day shooting schedule in Russia.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently shooting Tiger 3 in Russia. Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan is also accompanying Salman for the shoot. According to a report in ETimes, Katrina Kaif will be performing some never seen before stunt work in the much-awaited actioner. A source told ETimes, “Katrina left for Russia recently for a 45 Days international shoot. She will be performing high-octane never-before-seen stunt sequences in this schedule and has been extensively training for the same over the past couple of months."

A previous report in Midday mentioned that Salman and Katrina will be heading to Vienna next for the shoot of Tiger 3. The film will have extensive car chase sequences in Russia before heading to the next location. Source told Midday, “The chase scene sees him flaunting the long-haired look as he, along with Katrina, chase down one of the baddies around the streets of the city, including opposite St Isaac’s Cathedral. It begins with the actors inside a tram, then a horse-drawn carriage, after which they hop on to a car, and finally reach the underground metro. Since each metro station is uniquely decorated with details about Russia’s past, the makers wanted at least one scene to be set in a station."

Also Read| Tiger 3 stars Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan head to Istanbul post Russia shoot; Next stop Vienna: Report