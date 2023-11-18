Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif REACTS to fan making connection between her towel scene with THIS Salman Khan song

Katrina Kaif has received heaps of praise for her performance as Zoya in the recently released action thriller film Tiger 3. Her action sequences in the film have been particularly praised. Recently, a fan made a hilarious connection between her towel scene from Tiger 3 to a popular Salman song also involving towels.

Katrina Kaif reacts to a hilarious fan question

Today, on November 18th, Katrina Kaif did a Q and A session with her fans on Instagram. A user shared a screen grab of Salman Khan dancing with towels on the song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They referenced Katrina's towel scene from Tiger 3 and wrote: "Jeene Ke...mein Maine towel use kiya aur aapne Tiger me towel use kiya. yeh kya copy kat chal rha hai? (In Jeene Ke...I used a towel and in Tiger 3 you used a towel. What is this copy kat going on?)"

In response, the actress tagged Salman and wrote: "Aapne towel use kiya hai AUR maine towel pehna hai! (You used a towel and I wore a towel)."

Check out her story!

Katrina Kaif talks about Zoya's journey

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina spoke about Zoya's character journey from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger 3. She said, "It's been really interesting, fun because it's almost been followed as a part of my life so as like my life is also going on off-screen. Then, you know you keep coming back to the Tiger film on screen, their relationship and their life are also progressing. It's been a really wonderful journey. I think to get to play a character like Zoya, such a strong, well-written female character who is doing action which I love. I always admire action films."

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and Kumud Mishra among others. The film is apart of the YRF spy universe.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif gives sneak peek into Zoya’s long journey from Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger 3