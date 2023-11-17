Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif REVEALS Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to film; Says father-in-law Sham was ‘proud’

Katrina Kaif recently appeared in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Released on November 12, the film soared at the box office and was relished immensely by fans. Recently, Kaif opened up about her father-in-law Sham Kaushal to the film and recalled how he poured adulation on her for Zoya’s action scenes and expressed his pride.

Furthermore, she also discussed her husband Vicky Kaushal’s reaction to the film and the way she received support from her family for her recent venture.

Katrina Kaif reveals father-in-law Sham Kaushal and Vicky Kaushal’s reactions to Tiger 3, expresses gratitude for love on Tiger series

Talking to India Today, the actress, whose Tiger 3 turned out to be a huge hit, discussed her father-in-law Sham Kaushal’s reaction to her film and the way her husband too, loved it. The actress said that her father-in-law was the ‘happiest’ and hailed her for her action sequences in the film while also expressing his pride.

Furthermore, she said that her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal also loved the film and said that her character Zoya, was well presented in Tiger 3.

Discussing it at length, she said, “The love and support I have got from my family is just so special. Sham ji, my father-in-law, is a very senior action director, so he was the happiest to hear praises for Zoya’s action scenes. He said, 'You have made me very proud. Everyone is saying you do action so well'. So that was really special for me. Vicky also loved the film and he said that Zoya’s character was well presented in the film. It didn’t matter if it was a particular actor, but the way the character had a graph that stayed constant throughout the film, was very interesting.”

Furthermore, the actress also expresses gratitude for the film being showered with immense love and calls it a ‘blessing’. Stating how she is grateful for the support pouring in from her fans on the Tiger series and her character of Zoya, she said that she is elated with the audience’s reaction to the film.

Katrina Kaif on her Diwali celebrations coinciding with the release of Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif also discussed her Diwali celebrations at length and said how this time it was different owing to her film’s release and how she learned to play cards for the first time in her life. Furthermore, she also said that the love being showered on Tiger 3 had made her festival even more special.

