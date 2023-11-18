Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif shares 'rare' PIC of Salman Khan smiling; reveals what it is like on set with him

Katrina Kaif is basking in the amazing success of her recently released action thriller, Tiger 3. The film, also starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, is a critical and financial triumph. Recently, Kaif decided to interact with her fans on social media and had some interesting answers to their questions. Let's find out.

Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan

Today, on November 18th, Katrina Kaif conducted a Q and A session with her fans on Instagram. A fan asked her, "what is it like on set with Salman Khan." In response, the actress shared a picture of the two and wrote: "As above I'm perpetually stressing...and Salman is amused."

Check out her story!

Another user asked her about her favorite photo from the set of Tiger 3. Katrina shared a cute picture of them smiling from the set and wrote, "Tiger and Zoya in happy times." She further called it a rare picture of Salman smiling and added "(and a rare photo of Salman smiling)"

During the Q and A, another user asked her if she liked Prem or Tiger. The actress responded by saying that she likes Tiger because "Tiger mein Prem koot koot kar bhara hai."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Aditya Chopra. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, etc, and is a part of the YRF spy universe. The film's events take place after Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Upon its release on Diwali, the film became a critical and commercial success.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Katrina spoke about her equation with Salman. She said, "I think we have just both grown along the way right...you gain more experience, you gain your identity as an actor. You start to understand more about yourself, more about the craft, more about your art."

