Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif shares VIDEO of dance rehearsal for Salman Khan starrer from Turkey; Check Inside

Bollywood diva has been in the headlines a lot lately. Katrina has been busy with her upcoming action film Tiger 3 starring her and Salman Khan. Both the stars are currently shooting for the film in Turkey, after wrapping up their schedule in Russia. Pictures and behind-the-scenes photos from their shoots have been going viral on social media, making fans all the more excited for the next film in the Tiger franchise. On Sunday, September 5th, Katrina took to social media and gave fans another glimpse of her dance rehearsal for the film.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress posted a dancing video. One can see Katrina grooving and trying out some fun steps along with her choreographers in a dance studio. Katrina is seen donning a white tank top paired with black tights. Her hair is up in a neat ponytail, and she opted for black sneakers for footwear. The actress can be seen breaking into a laugh while she practices her dance routine. Sharing the video, Katrina wrote, “We ll find places to dance in turkey also”.

Check out this screenshot from Katrina’s Instagram story:

Before heading to Istanbul, Katrina and Salman were shooting in Russia for Tiger 3 and their photos from the sets were leaked on the internet. Salman's unrecognisable look had left everyone excited for the third part of the franchise. As per recent reports, after completing the Turkey shoot, Salman and Katrina may head to Vienna for another schedule of shooting. Tiger 3 is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films.

