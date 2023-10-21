Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif to don 7 gorgeous looks in song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam with Salman Khan; DEETS inside

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. Ahead of its grand release, the makers have planned to drop its first song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam which will be out on Monday, October 23rd. Now, it has been reported that Katrina will don seven different looks in the song.

Katrina Kaif to have 7 looks in Tiger 3 song

On October 23rd, the makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will be dropping its first song titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam which has been sung by Arijit Singh, Benny Dayal, and Anusha Mani. Ahead of its release, it has been reported that Kat will be sporting seven different and amazing looks in the song. In a statement, she said: "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam stands out as a visually captivating song. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Cappadocia, Turkey, this song has to be visually one of my favorites. Teaming up once more with my favorite Vaibhavi Merchant after Mashallah and Swag Se Swagat." Kat's looks in the song have been styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Yesterday, the teaser of the song was dropped by its actors and it gave us a glimpse into the energetic world of Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Kat took to her Instagram and wrote: This party’s just getting started! #LekePrabhuKaNaam Song droppin’ on 23rd Oct on www.youtube.com/yrf #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Check out the teaser!

Salman Khan praises Katrina Kaif

Today, Salman took to social media to shower praises on his co-star Katrina Kaif and said that it is always a pleasure to dance with her. Sharing her picture from the upcoming song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, he wrote: "Kat you have killed it! (fire emojis) Always a pleasure to dance with you (hug emoji)"

In the same press statement, Katrina also admitted that she loves dancing with him. She said, "Dancing with Salman is always amazing & I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Just as Swag Se Swagat was received with so much love, we hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will raise the bar even higher."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in main roles and is a part of the YRF spy universe. The film is slated to release during Diwali this year.

