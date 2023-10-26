Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif touched by fans loving Salman's Leke Prabhu Ka Naam; calls dancing 'true passion'

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer action thriller film Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The film's first song, titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, was recently released and well received by fans. Now, the actress has opened up about its response as well as her love for dance. Let's find out more.

Katrina Kaif on Leke Prabhu Ka Naam

The first song from Tiger 3, titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, was recently released and it stormed the internet. Post its warm response, Katrina Kaif has given a statement in which she talks about it. The actress said that she is grateful that she has found success in both acting performances as well as songs in her films. She said, "For all these years as an artist, the one thing that has kept me going is the love of my fans, media, and audience. The true barometer of success is in the love that one gets organically from people. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is being celebrated is a such a wonderful feeling for all of us."

Kaif further touched upon her love for dancing and called it her true passion. "Dancing for me is one of my true passions and seeing the audience's love is just pure joy", she said.

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam song was released recently

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The song is composed by Pritam while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Upon release, the music video was met with an overwhelming amount of love from fans. Its visuals are in line with Tiger Zinda Hai's Swag Se Swagat song.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. A part of the YRF spy universe, the film takes place after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. This time, RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, known as Tiger, goes on a dangerous mission to clear his name after he is accused of being a traitor. He must do this while fighting his arch-nemesis. Tiger 3 is slated to release during Diwali in November this year.

