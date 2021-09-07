Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif is unrecognisable in THIS pic as she sends 'greetings' from Turkey

It has been an exciting few days for fans as photos of the actress from Russia and Turkey schedule of Tiger 3 have been surfacing on social media as a treat for them. Not just this, Katrina too has been sharing updates while shooting with for Tiger 3 in Russia and Turkey. And now, on Tuesday, the gorgeous actress checked in on her social media handle to send love to her fans. However, it was her unrecognisable avatar in the photo that left everyone curious.

Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina shared a selfie while sitting on a flight. The gorgeous actress was seen all covered up in the flight with a face mask, a pink face shield and a pair of shades amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Katrina is seen clad in a blue tee as she geared up to travel amid her shoot with Salman for the actioner. She also shared a glimpse of the runway at an airport from her flight window and greeted everyone before travelling.

Take a look:

Previously, Katrina had shared a dance rehearsal video and left everyone excited about a song shoot for Tiger 3 with Salman. She also had shared gorgeous photos from Russia shoot when she was shooting for Tiger 3 there with Salman. Recently, photos of Salman and Katrina meeting the Turkish Minister went viral on social media and fans loved to see Tiger and Zoya all set for Tiger 3.

Talking about the film, reportedly, after Russia and Turkey, Salman and Katrina will be heading to Vienna for shooting. Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi. It is being directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films.

