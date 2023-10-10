Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif's poster as Zoya gets THIS reaction from Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar

Katrina Kaif is set to make a dynamic comeback in the third installment of the Tiger franchise. Reprising her role as the formidable Zoya, Katrina is all set to captivate audiences with her powerful performance, compelling screen presence, and delightful chemistry with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. The release of a solo poster featuring the actress has garnered widespread attention, with industry stars like Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Karan Johar expressing their reactions to it.

Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar react to Katrina Kaif’s poster from Tiger 3

On October 10, the creators of Tiger 3 unveiled Katrina Kaif's character poster. Reprising her role as the spy Zoya, Katrina exudes fierceness in an all-leather ensemble, showcasing a formidable and daring persona. The poster captures her in an action-packed moment, hanging onto a rope with one hand while skillfully handling a gun with the other. Katrina, in her Instagram caption, describes her character as, "Fighting fire with fire, that’s Zoya…." Have a look:

Katrina's husband, Vicky Kaushal, couldn't contain his excitement and expressed it by liking the poster. Varun Dhawan also showed his appreciation by liking the post. Filmmaker Karan Johar not only liked the poster but also left a comment, "Kat (red heart emojis)."

Katrina Kaif on playing Zoya in Tiger 3

In a statement, Katrina Kaif provided insights into her character, saying, "Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her. She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all, she stands up for humanity, every single time."

Discussing the physical challenges of the film, Katrina mentioned, “It has been an incredible journey playing Zoya in the YRF Spy Universe and I have put myself to the test in every film. Tiger 3 is no exception. We wanted to take the action sequences to the next level this time and I have pushed my body to breaking point for the film and people will see that. Physically this has been my most challenging film yet.”

This adrenaline-fueled thriller, helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, is set to hit theaters this Diwali. The trailer is scheduled to be unveiled on October 16.

