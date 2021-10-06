Tiger 3: Makers of Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer to recreate Middle East in Mumbai

Salman Khan-led the third installment of the Tiger franchise is one of the most anticipated mega ventures currently being made in the Hindi film industry. The cast and crew have recently finished a massive international schedule for the film by traveling to three countries including Russia, Turkey, and Austria over a span of 40 days. According to several reports, the makers of the film will be recreating a huge portion of the Middle East in Mumbai by erecting three sets inside Yash Raj Studios. A source revealed to News18 the makers have been prepping for an extensive three-month schedule.

A source revealed to News18, “There are three sets being erected at Yash Raj Studios while another set is already up in Goregaon. Director Maneesh Sharma is recreating certain middle eastern style architecture in one of the three sets that is being put up. The team is scheduled to being shooting from mid-October after Dusshera. There are some elaborate action sequences being planned which involves international action directors”.

The source further added Salman Khan will be simultaneously shooting for Bigg Boss. “The actor is committed to the show till the year end. While he will mostly shoot for Bigg Boss over the weekends, Khan will be shooting for the film during the week. Both the projects will go on until December and the actor will be working on them simultaneously,” source further added. Superstar Salman Khan is reprising the role of RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore in the upcoming Tiger 3, while Katrina will be reprising her character. Reportedly, Emraan Hashmi is playing an antagonist.

Also Read| WATCH: After Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri arrives at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat